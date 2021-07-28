Lilly King heading to preliminaries Wednesday morning

Lilly King of the United States swims in a heat during the women’s 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

TOKYO (WEHT) – Evansville’s Lilly King hits the water for the preliminaries of the 200 meter breaststroke Wednesday morning.

This comes after King’s third place finish in the 100 meter.

King swam in the preliminary around just before 6 a.m. Central Time. She won her heat and is the second seed going into the semifinals. South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker beat King’s heat time by three seconds.

The semifinal is set for just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The finals in the 200 meter breaststroke are scheduled for Thursday night just after 8:30 Central Time.