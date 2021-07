RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 07: Lilly King of the United States competes the second Semifinal of the Women’s 100m Breaststroke on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

(WEHT) – Lilly King placed second in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke on Thursday night.

She placed behind Tatjana Schoenmaker who beat the world record time with a time of 2:18.95. King was one second behind Schoenmaker and one second ahead of Annie Lazor in third place.

King also placed third in the women’s 100-meter breast stroke on Monday.

A watch party for Lilly King was held at the Mosby Pool at Howell Park.