Mikaela Jenkins finishes eighth in swimming finals

TOKYO (WEHT) – Evansville Reitz High School grad, Mikaela Jenkins is chasing gold at the Japan 2020 Paralympic games in Tokyo. She is the only American in the field of eight.

She’s qualified for four events. The first was the 100 meter breaststroke.

Jenkins finished fourth in her heat race to qualify for the finals. She came in eighth place in the finals with a time of 1:23:89.

Jenkins still has three more events coming up, including the 100 meter butterfly, the 100 meter back stroke, and the 200 meter individual medley.