Princeton’s Jackie Young heading to the Olympics

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday, July 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Aces won 66-58. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

PRINCETON, Ind – Jackie Young will join the U.S. Olympic 3×3 Women`s Basketball Team for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Young joins the team after Katie Lou Samuelson was placed under USA Basketball’s health and safety protocols Saturday and will be unable to participate in the July 23-28 Tokyo Olympic Games 3×3 competition.

The U.S. roster is rounded out by Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Plum.

Young previously played on a USA Basketball 3×3 national team at the 2019 World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar, where the USA went 3-1 after losing in the quarterfinals in overtime to Brazil. Young also participated in the 2020 USA 3×3 Olympic Qualifying Team training camp in February 2020 in Chicago, and she attended trials for the 2017 USA U23 National Team and the 2014 USA U17 World Cup Team.

Opting to enter the WNBA Draft after her junior season at Notre Dame, Young was the No. 1 pick by the Las Vegas Aces in 2019, and she was named to the 2019 WNBA All-Rookie Team. In 2020, Young and the Aces reached the WNBA Championship game.

Thus far with the Aces in 2021, Young has started in 21 games played and is averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game as of July 12, 2021.

Her career averages at Notre Dame were 12.4 ppg., 6.3 rpg. and 3.5 apg. and she compiled a 105-10 overall record with the Irish, including winning the 2018 NCAA National Championship.

In its first Olympic showing, 3×3 basketball will feature eight women`s teams competing at Aomi Urban Sports Park from July 24-28. The preliminary round will be played from July 24-27. The quarterfinals will be on July 27, and the semifinals and finals are set for July 28.

Four women`s teams qualified for the Tokyo Olympic 3×3 competition in November of 2019 based on their FIBA 3×3 national federation rankings, including China, Mongolia, Romania and Russia. Three more teams qualified from the May 2021 FIBA 3×3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament, including the USA, France and Japan. The eighth and final team, Italy, earned its berth at the June FIBA 3×3 Universal Olympic Qualifying Tournament.