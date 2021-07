Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday, July 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Aces won 66-58. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – The city of Princeton will be gathering early on Wednesday morning to cheer for Jackie Young for Team USA’s 3×3 women’s basketball semifinals.

There will be a watch party at the Princeton Theatre and Community Center beginning at 3 a.m. Fans are encouraged to bring signs in support of Princeton’s Jackie Young and Team USA.

The two teams that lose in the semifinals will compete for third place at 6:45 a.m. and the two teams that win will compete at 7:55 a.m.