Jasper returns to state championship with dominant win over Mt. Vernon

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper found itself in an 0-2 hole to Mount Vernon after the top of the first inning in the 4A semi-state championship.

But the Wildcats didn’t panic. In fact, they responded emphatically. The team rallied back in the opening inning to take a 4-2 lead, and didn’t look back. Jasper delivered a 17-2 rout to the Marauders to clinch its spot in the 4A state championship.

Jasper’s last state title came in 2006. The team will now turn their focus to Fishers in the title game on June 22 at Victory Field.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2021)