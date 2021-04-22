Jay Burgett steps down at Madisonville North Hopkins

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Jay Burgett’s successful run at Madisonville North Hopkins has come to an end. The Maroons’ head coach has resigned and accepted a position at Henderson County.

Burgett spent 6 seasons as Madisonville’s head coach, going 37-30. He led the Maroons to two district championships, one region championship and a trip to the 4A semifinals in 2019.

Burgett will join Henderson County’s staff as an associate head coach and associate athletic director.

(This story was originally published on April 22, 2021)