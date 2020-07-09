Jockey who ran at Ellis Park on Opening Day tests positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Jockey Martin Garcia has tested positive for COVID-19. Martin tested on Tuesday at Keeneland race track in Lexington.

Garcia ran on Opening Day at Ellis Park and at several other tracks over the last seven days.

Ellis Park officials say that have commenced contact testing and will test anyone who had contact with Garcia.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)