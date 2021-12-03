Joe Humphreys commits to Miami (OH)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County senior quarterback Joe Humphreys made the big announcement on Twitter that he has committed to Miami of Ohio for next fall.

Humphreys had an incredible season for the Panthers, with 3,940 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns and 17 rushing touchdowns.

When asked how he felt about his decision, Humphreys said, “[My family is] very excited. We’ve been waiting for this day to come for a while now. We’ve just been going through riding the rollercoaster waves of this process.”

He said he chose Miami (OH) over his other offers because, “the tradition and coaching staff plays a big roll in that. The coaching staff has done a tremendous job since they got there really.”

Humphreys had offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Army, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Miami-Ohio, Middle Tennessee State, Murray State, New Mexico, Temple, and UAB.