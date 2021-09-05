Joseph Bramlett uses scorching final round to win Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Just when Trey Mullinax looked poised to run away with the 2021 Korn Ferry Championship, Joseph Bramlett flipped a switch.

The Stanford product trailed by three strokes to Mullinax after the front nine, but rallied on the back nine by shooting an incredible -6 on the final nine holes to seal a decisive win.

Bramlett finished at -20 to claim a four-stroke win over Mullinax and the rest of the field and claim the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. The win marked his first professional win.

“I just got hot at the right time,” Bramlett said. “My golf swing has been in good shape. I’ve been wedging it well and putting well. So, I was a little cold on the front nine, and thankfully heated up at the right time.”

Bramlett suffered a back injury in 2013, and has been trying to return to his previous form. Sunday’s win in Newburgh was certainly a step in the right direction.

“Before I injured my back, this was the last full event I played, and I thought a lot about this tournament,” he said. “So, to have my first professional win here was extremely gratifying.”

Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished third at -15 with a final round 64. Hayden Buckley and Lee Hodges finished tied for fourth at -14.

Bramlett’s win helped him finish atop the Korn Ferry Tour points standings.