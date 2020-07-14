Junior college basketball delayed until January

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) There will be no college basketball at Wabash Valley College or Vincennes University until January.

The National Junior College Athletic Association has postponed most sports until January. All contact sports will be moved to the spring. That includes football, soccer and volleyball.

This also effects basketball, since the season normally begins in November.

VU men’s head coach Todd Franklin says, “I’m 100% supportive of it. I think it makes all the sense in the world. And for us, it will cost us a few games. Normally, we have thirty regular season games. Now, we will have twenty two. You basically push the national championship back one month. But we have five scrimmages we can have in the first semester, and you basically can work with your guys the entire time. From a practice stand point, from a preparation stand point, it’ll be good, and we will get in all of our district games we would normally have. You are just not going to have any non-league games that count. Like I said, scrimmage-wise you’ve got the 5 you can have. That will be going on in the first half. But you know, it gives us a chance.”

Franklin led VU to the NJCAA National Championship in 2019.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)