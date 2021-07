EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Kayla Osborne had an uphill battle heading into Sunday’s final round of the Women’s City Tournament.

The Evansville and Castle alumna trailed by five shots to 2019 winner Katelyn Skinner. Yet, Osborne rose to the occasion once again to claim back-to-back Women’s City titles.

Osborne shot a 3-under 69 to win the title, outpacing Castle junior Hailey Kirkland (71) and Skinner (77).

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2021)