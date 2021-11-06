Keep an eye out for these Midwest NCAA Football games

Ohio State’s Thayer Munford, center, lifts Chris Olave, center right, after he scored a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Also on hand for the celebration were Kamryn Babb (8) and Luke Wypler (53). (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

(AP / WEHT) – Here are some Midwest games occurring today we think you should keep your eye out for:

Indiana – Michigan (LIVE 6:30 CST)

The No. 9 Wolverines gave away a 16-point lead to in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday in a 37-33 defeat, their first loss of the season. Michigan will need to recover by this Saturday night, when they host unranked Indiana.

Tennesee – Kentucky (LIVE 6:00 CST)

No. 18 Kentucky and Tennessee resume their border rivalry looking to halt two-game losing streaks. The Volunteers had a bye after consecutive losses against then-No. 13 Mississippi (31-26) and at then-No. 4 Alabama (52-24).

Navy [6 – 34] Notre Dame (FINAL)

It was Notre Dame’s fourth straight victory in the series that began in 1927 but was interrupted last year by the COVID-19 pandemic. Notre Dame has an 80-13-1 lead in the series that will continue at least through 2032.

Michigan State [29 – 40] Purdue (FINAL)

No. 5 Michigan State will try to keep its unbeaten season on track Saturday when it visits Purdue. The Spartans are playing for more than just a conference crown. They’re the Big Ten’s last unbeaten team and the conference’s top playoff contender.

Iowa – Northwestern (LIVE 6:00 CST)

No. 19 Iowa looks to stop a two-game losing streak when it visits Northwestern. The Hawkeyes were rolling at 6-0 for the third time coach Kirk Ferentz’s 23 seasons and jumped to No. 2 in the AP poll following a win over then-No. 4 Penn State.

Wisconsin [52 – 3] Rutgers (FINAL)

Graham Mertz threw a season-high three touchdown passes and Wisconsin won its fifth straight game and become bowl eligible for the 20th straight year with a 52-3 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

Illinois [14 – 6] Minnesota (FINAL)

This wasn’t quite as significant as the win at Penn State but an encouraging development nonetheless in the first year under Bielema, another sign the Illini can win with the power running and complementary defense he employed in the previous decade with the Badgers.

Ohio State [26 -17] Nebraska (FINAL)

The Buckeyes played an uninspired second half of offense but held on to avoid their first loss to a team with a losing record since 2011.