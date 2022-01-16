Kentucky 2A State Tourney wraps up in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s was a big weekend in Owensboro for the Kentucky 2A State Championship Tournament. Since Thursday, the best 2A basketball teams in the state have been competing for the title and it all came down to Sunday.

Christian Academy of Louisville took on Rowan County for the girls title. The CAL Centurions were able to tame the Rowan County Vikings as they picked up their third straight title with the 62-54 final.

The Lexington Catholic boys overcame Knox County in the 2A state tourney. Tied at 44 with just three minutes to play, the Knights would not let the Panthers slide past in this one with the 48-44 victory.

“This is the greatest group of kids that I’ve had in my 30 years of coaching,” said coach Brandon Salsman. “They’re easy to coach, they listen, they’re from great families. And it was a lot of fun to be a part of it.”

“It feels great,” said MVP Reece Potter. “It’s a state tournament as our coach says. It’s a great atmosphere. Great to play in. We’re luck to get out the win. We all love each other, we’re all brothers. So when one goes down we all just help each other out.”