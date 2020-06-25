Churchill Downs plans to host fans at Kentucky Derby in September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Derby will have spectators in 2020.
The 146th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks are now scheduled for Labor Day weekend.
The races originally scheduled in May, have been postponed due to concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a social media post, the Kentucky Derby says spectators will be present at the rescheduled events.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)