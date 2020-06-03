Kentucky high school football summer practices will look much different this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) June 15th is the day Kentucky high school football players have been waiting for. That’s when teams will be allowed to resume on field activities.

The KHSAA has given the ok for teams and players to resume on-field workouts, while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin says the Red Devils have a plan are are ready to go. Fallin tells Eyewitness News sports director Randall Parmley, ” “We are currently awaiting district approval to begin on Monday the 15th. We have developed a plan so that we are ready to go when we get that approval, and it will be different. One coach for nine groups of players. We are going to have to spread out through our facility and go at different staggered times to comply with the KHSAA and governor’s office, but we intend to fully comply. It may be different, and it may be a challenge. It’s better than the alternative of doing nothing at all.”

The Kentucky high school season is scheduled to begin on August 21st.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020)