Kentucky high school football teams begin summer workouts

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) High school football is back in the Bluegrass state. Kentucky teams are now allowed to resume organized team activities.

The Daviess Co. Panthers are back at work and doing so under strict guidelines from the KHSAA. No full practices are allowed until June 29th, so DC is holding workouts in groups of 10 players or less.

Daviess Co. head coach Matt Brannon says, “We are excited to be here. We know we have a long way to go before we get back to regular football. We just have to be patient, continue to do our part. Just to be out here at this stadium, experiencing beautiful weather, we are blessed and I am excited to get back to it.”

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)