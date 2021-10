NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- It's October, the leaves are changing colors, and the weather is starting to feel like fall. In other words, it's peak Halloween season in the Tri-State.

For over 40 years, the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm has been scaring anyone who dares enter their building but organizers say it's all for a good reason. Mark Fischer has been with the organization for decades, adding they scare "because we care." Fischer notes proceeds from the event go towards several organizations and charities, including Special Olympics, Easterseals, and an Alabama-based hospital that researches neurological conditions.