Kentucky Wesleyan hopeful for resurgent season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – For Craig Yeast and Kentucky Wesleyan football, last season certainly had it’s bumps in the road.

The Panthers finished the 2019 season 1-10. The good news? There’s nowhere to go but up.

And that’s exactly what Yeast is expecting in his second year. Despite last season’s struggles, there are some bright spots in 2021.

Quarterback Wiley Cain is back for the Panthers after throwing for 11 touchdowns in his freshman season.

Additionally, a rushing attack that ranked worst in the G-MAC in yards gained last season could see some improvement. Yeast said bolstering the offensive line has been an emphasis for the Panthers in the offseason.

The pandemic pushed the G-MAC fall season to this spring, so the Panthers are anxious to prove the doubters wrong.



“I’m looking forward to our guys getting out there and battling and competing again,” said head coach Craig Yeast. “We play in a phenomenal football conference, and it’s going to be tough sledding. But, I think that the way we’ve recruited, and the way we’ve started to develop our young men, I think we’re going to have an opportunity to be better.”



“We’re just trying to prove that we’re not just an easy team to work, or just to walk over,” said junior linebacker Jalen Humphrey. “You’re going to have to earn every inch, every yard, every win against us if you’re going to beat us.”

Kentucky Wesleyan will kick-off its season on the road on Saturday against Ohio Dominican.

