Indiana’s Khristian Lander (4) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee Tech, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) Reitz graduate and Indiana freshman Khristian Lander has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

He is the 6th IU player to do so since Archie Miller was fired.

Lander averaged just over 10 minutes and 2 points a game last season.

The former 5-star recruit says he wants to keep his options open and isn’t ruling out staying in Bloomington.

(This story was originally published on March 26, 2021)