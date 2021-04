Indiana’s Khristian Lander (4) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee Tech, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) Khristian Lander has withdrawn from the NCAA transfer portal and will return to Indiana for his sophomore season.

Lander made the announcement on Twitter:

The Reitz graduate averaged just over 10 minutes and 2 points a game last season.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)