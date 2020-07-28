KHSAA delays start of Kentucky high school football season

(WEHT) The KHSAA voted to delay the start of the Kentucky high school football season to September 11th. The first official day of practice will be on August 24th with a limit of 7.5 hours for all sports the first week.

The new schedule moves the start of the playoffs to November 13th and the state championships to December 11th-12th. The state championship dates do have flexibility.

The motion passed with at least one opposing vote.

KHSAA did not address what would happen on a team basis if teams had players who tested positive for COVID-19. KHSAA said there would be no penalty for canceling or forfeits. If the game can’t be rescheduled, the KHSAA says they will look at win and loss records to determine seeding and standings.

The board also discussed out-of-state play. The board approved the recommended motion that until further notice, KHSAA member schools may only play schools located in Kentucky or located in a county that directly borders Kentucky.

Board also approved a recommendation to help ensure appropriate social distancing and until further notice, that interscholastic competition have limits on players in uniform during competition, including only 60 players for football.

The board also voted to start Cross Country, Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball to begin on September 7th with limited practice to begin on on Aug. 24 and full practice to begin on August 31.

The board will reconvene on August 20th to further discuss details.

(This story was originally published on July 28, 2020).