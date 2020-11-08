KHSAA delays state playoffs due to COVID-19 concerns

(WEHT) – Football fans in Kentucky will have to wait an extra week for playoff football.

The KHSAA announced on Saturday that the high school football playoffs will be postponed by one week out of concerns with COVID-19.

According to the KHSAA, the extra week will give schools the chance to evaluate their current situation and work with their health departments to determine the best course of action.

(This story was originally published on November 7, 2020)