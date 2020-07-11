KHSAA plans to play fall sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) The KHSAA plans to play ball this fall. However Commissioner Julian Tackett warns this fall season will be unlike any other in the history of Kentucky high school sports.

The KHSAA Board of Control met on Friday and discussed several topics, including the impact the coronavirus may have on high school athletics this fall.

Items of interest from the meeting:

Most summer workouts will remain in a “holding pattern”

Golf may begin the scheduled season on July 31st

Football, soccer, cross country and volleyball will not be allowed to begin official practices on July 15th

The KHSAA will meet again on July 28th to discuss when those sports will be allowed to begin practices and if their seasons will begin on-time.

(This story was originally published on July 10, 2020)