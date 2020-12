FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) The KHSAA has given the green light for Kentucky high school basketball to begin.

Boys and girls teams may begin practice on December 14th. The season will tip off on January 4th.

The KHSAA Sweet 16 will be held March 29-April 8th.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 10, 2020)