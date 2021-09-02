Measuring the impact of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Golfers know that you drive for show and putt for dough and with a $1 million purse on the line for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship winner, there’s certainly a lot of money to go around.

But about how about for the Tri-State. Korn Ferry officials say a 2019 study from the University of Southern Indiana shows the tournament generates between $10 and $12 million for the region.

Local businesses like GAF are jumping at the opportunity to sponsor hospitality tents at the tournament. Mike Tresslar calls the tournament a first-class affair, noting he’s happy to associate his business with the event. But how do figure out how valuable the tournament is?

Local economic leaders like Greg Wathen say they look at local businesses like restaurants, shops, and hotels, investments made in the course itself, among other things to come up with a final figure. Wathen says the number is generally accurate but the real figure could be higher. With the tournament broadcast all around the world, Wathen says it’s hard to calculate just how valuable the international exposure could be.