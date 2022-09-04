NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, along with the 26-event 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season, concluded Sunday evening at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, as the second set of 25 PGA TOUR cards were awarded in a ceremony on No. 18 green at Victoria National Golf Club.

The top 25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List earned PGA TOUR cards for the 2022-23 season, which begins Thursday, September 15 at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. This year’s Finals 25 is a mix of players earning their first TOUR card and others either retaining or improving their TOUR status for the upcoming season.

The Finals 25 features 12 rookies: Dean Burmester, Eric Cole, Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry, Nicolas Echavarria, Tano Goya, Brent Grant, Philip Knowles, Matti Schmid, Sam Stevens, Kyle Westmoreland, Carson Young.

Justin Suh, who earned his first PGA TOUR card at the regular season finale three weeks ago, won the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, vaulting him to No. 1 in both the season-long points race and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List. By virtue of sweeping the No. 1 rankings, Suh will have fully exempt status for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, an exemption for the 2023 PLAYERS Championship and, for the first time in history, an exemption for the 2023 U.S. Open.

Scroll below to learn about The Finals 25.

No. 1 Will Gordon: Returning to the PGA TOUR after a full season on the Korn Ferry Tour, which saw the 26-year-old close the regular season with back-to-back T5s and win the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Plays out of Davidson, North Carolina but moved to St. Simons Island, Georgia last October and began playing with a group of professionals at Sea Island which includes Class of 2022 Korn Ferry Tour graduate Davis Thompson. First full season on TOUR (2019-20) saw him finish in the Top 125 Non-Member FedExCup Points category.

No. 2 David Lingmerth: Snapped a streak of 117 consecutive PGA TOUR-sanctioned starts without a top-10 with his wire-to-wire victory at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, which earned him a place in The Finals 25. Bounced between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour the last three seasons with only conditional status from his win at the 2015 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, but now has improved status within the priority ranking via The Finals 25. A 35-year-old native of Tranas, Sweden, played collegiately at University of West Florida (one season) and University of Arkansas (final three seasons).

No. 3 Austin Eckroat: The 23-year-old native of Edmond, Oklahoma began the season with conditional status and, after missed cuts in January and April, earned his third start as the 150th player into the 156-man field for May’s AdventHealth Championship, the first event after the third reshuffle of the season. Facing the prospect of needing four consecutive top-25s to continue earning starts ahead of the next reshuffle, Eckroat rattled off finishes of T23-T23-T25-T25, shuffled up the priority ranking, and eventually finished No. 34 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List off the strength of a runner-up finish at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS. Earned his first PGA TOUR card with a runner-up finish at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. Played collegiately at Oklahoma State University and finished No. 3 in the inaugural PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Class of 2021.

No. 4 Philip Knowles: Entered the regular season finale with two flights booked: one to Boise, Idaho for the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, another back to Jacksonville, which likely would have meant a trip to Q-School. Finished T10 in the regular season finale, earning a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a No. 67 finish on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List. Held the outright lead through the first three rounds of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, but fell into a three-man playoff and settled for T2, still more than enough for a spot in The Finals 25 and his first PGA TOUR card. The 25-year-old University of North Florida alum began the season with conditional status but shuffled in with a T22 as a sponsor exemption at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, played just outside his former hometown of Bradenton, Florida.

No. 5 Michael Gligic: A 32-year-old past Korn Ferry Tour winner who first graduated via the 2019 regular season, earned a place in The Finals 25 for a second consecutive year after a No. 129 finish on the 2021-22 FedExCup Eligibility Points List. Highlight of the Finals was a solo-fourth at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. Plays from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

No. 6 Dean Burmester: The son of a professional cricketer, Burmester capitalized on opportunities at the Genesis Scottish Open (T10) and The Open Championship (T11) while playing the DP World Tour this season. The 33-year-old South African worked his way up from the Sunshine Tour, DP World Tour and, now, the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for his first PGA TOUR card. Maintained a place in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for all of 2022. Also boasts nine OWGR-sanctioned victories since 2013, most recently the 2021 South African PGA Championship last November.

No. 7 Eric Cole: A 34-year-old mini-tour legend, Cole first earned Korn Ferry Tour membership ahead of the 2017 season, roughly eight years after he turned professional out of Nova Southeastern University (played two seasons from 2006-08), an NCAA Division II program in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Struggled in 2017 and would not return to the Tour until the 2020-21 season, which saw him finish No. 100 on the points list. Earned his way back to Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament and retained membership for 2022, finished No. 39 on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List, and earned his first PGA TOUR card with a T3 at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. Has won well over 50 mini-tour events since turning professional. Son of 1973 LPGA Rookie of the Year Laura Baugh and 1977 Buick Open champion Bobby Cole.

No. 8 Joseph Bramlett: Earned a place in The Finals 25 for a third consecutive time, opening the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a T18 at the Albertsons Boise Open and following with a T6 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship to easily retain PGA TOUR status. Plays from Las Vegas, Nevada and maintains friendship with fellow Vegas resident and Class of 2022 Korn Ferry Tour graduate Justin Suh.

No. 9 Austin Cook: Earned a spot in The Finals 25 for a second consecutive season after he finished No. 143 on the 2021-22 FedExCup Eligibility Points List. Improved TOUR status off the strength of a T4 at the Albertsons Boise Open and T34 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. Played collegiately at the University of Arkansas and plays from Jonesboro, Arkansas. The 31-year-old is a PGA TOUR past champion, as he won the 2017 RSM Classic.

No. 10 Nick Hardy: Battled back from a wrist injury and nearly earned fully exempt status as a PGA TOUR rookie with a late-season charge before he ultimately finished No. 126 on the FedExCup Eligibility Points List. Improves from conditional status for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season by virtue of earning a spot in The Finals 25. The 26-year-old Northbrook, Illinois native and University of Illinois alum previously graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour last summer following the unprecedented two-year 2020-21 combined season.

No. 11 Henrik Norlander: A two-time past champion on the Korn Ferry Tour who graduated following the 2015 and 2019 regular seasons, secured an immediate return to the PGA TOUR off the strength of a T6 at last week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. The 35-year-old native of Stockholm, Sweden made consecutive FedExCup Playoffs appearances prior to relegation as a result of a No. 138 finish on the 2021-22 FedExCup Eligibility Points List.

No. 12 Ben Martin: The four-time FedExCup Playoffs qualifier and champion of the 2014 Shriners Children’s Open will move out of the conditional “Past Champion” category for the first time in roughly five years. The 35-year-old Clemson University alum nearly won on the PGA TOUR this past season at the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship, where he delivered an emotional interview after a T2 finish. Strong rounds throughout the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, including a course-record 10-under 62 at this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, ultimately earned him a place in The Finals 25.

No. 13 Ryan Armour: The native Ohioan and Ohio State University alum played the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season with conditional status from his victory at the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship, but will now move up categorically in the priority ranking by virtue of his place in The Finals 25. Recorded a top-25 last week and followed it with a T5 Sunday at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. At 46 years, 6 months, 8 days of age, is the sixth-oldest graduate in Korn Ferry Tour history, and the oldest since Alex Cejka graduated via the 2017 Finals at 46 years, 9 months, 29 days of age.

No. 14 Nicholas Lindheim: A 37-year-old two-time Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica winner, earned a return to the PGA TOUR with a T11 at the Albertsons Boise Open and a T17 at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. Previously graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour via the 2016 regular season (won the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank) and the 2017 Finals (won the DAP Championship). Finished No. 64 on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List, his fourth time inside the top 75 in his career. Did not start playing golf until he was age 19, and actually grew up skateboarding and playing baseball until an elbow injury eventually led to his start in golf.

No. 15 Brent Grant: The 26-year-old son of a United States Navy Master Chief who spent his formative years in Honolulu, Hawaii, Grant earned his first PGA TOUR card with top-35s in the first two Korn Ferry Tour Finals events and a solo-11th Sunday at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Won the 2022 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation and barely missed a TOUR card three weeks ago, finishing No. 29 on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List. Attended three colleges in three years but said it “wasn’t his cup of tea” and instead spent time working at golf courses and as a demo day representative for an equipment manufacturer. Monday qualified into the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii as an amateur and played a practice round with PGA TOUR winner Ken Duke, who inspired him to make a run at professional golf. Also made headlines in November 2014 when, as an 18-year-old only months removed from high school, he won a U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship qualifier by himself.

No. 16 Carson Young: A 27-year-old Clemson University alum and native South Carolinian, earned his first PGA TOUR card with a T18 at the Albertsons Boise Open and a T12 Sunday at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Won the 2022 Panama Championship, the third start of his rookie season, and narrowly missed out on a TOUR card three weeks ago, as he finished No. 31 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List. Grew up playing competitive tennis like his brothers and cousins until he saw a golf course beside the tennis courts and begged his parents to let him play. Picked up the game quickly at Boscobel Golf and Country Club in Pendleton, South Carolina (less than 10 miles from Clemson) under the tutelage of its head professional, Harvey Brock. Claims he is a first-ballot Mario Kart 64 Hall of Famer. Will be an immediate contender for the title of “Best Mustache” on TOUR.

No. 17 Thomas Detry: The 29-year-old Belgian capitalized on four PGA TOUR starts and an appearance at The Open Championship this season, recording top-25s in each TOUR event and posting a T34 at The Open. Those performances earned him an enough non-member FedExCup points for an exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he earned his first PGA TOUR card with a T4 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Played collegiately at University of Illinois, graduated from the Challenge Tour following the 2016 season and played predominantly on the DP World Tour from 2017 onward and notably finished No. 18 on its 2020 Order of Merit.

No. 18 Scott Harrington: The 41-year-old Northwestern University alum graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour for the second time in his career, previously accomplishing the feat via the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour regular season. Relegated to the Korn Ferry Tour for 2022 following two seasons on the PGA TOUR, and finished No. 70 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List for one of the last available spots in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Secured a return to the TOUR and a spot in The Finals 25 with a T4 at the Albertsons Boise Open.

No. 19 Tano Goya: A 34-year-old Argentine who won five Official World Golf Ranking-sanctioned events prior to earning Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time ahead of the 2022 season. Earned his first PGA TOUR card after a career mostly spent in Europe on the Challenge and DP World Tours. Secured his TOUR card with two made cuts and a T5 Sunday at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Turned professional in 2007 as a teenager and played in Argentina before working his way onto the Challenge Tour, winning twice in 2008 and earning his way onto the DP World Tour, where he won once and played full time until 2015. Also won on the Sunshine Tour in 2014. Won for a third time on the Challenge Tour in 2017. Earned his place in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals via a No. 57 finish on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List.

No. 20 Nicolas Echavarria: A 27-year-old native of Medellin, Colombia, earned his first PGA TOUR card with a T5 at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship, where he played the weekend at 11-under par with a 5-under 67 and final-round 6-under 66. Played collegiately at University of Arkansas and turned professional in 2017, playing two seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and finishing No. 2 on the 2018 Order of Merit for Korn Ferry Tour membership. Finished No. 80 on the 2020-21 Regular Season Points List and missed the Korn Ferry Tour Finals by five spots. Returned to Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament and earned guaranteed starts for 2022, which he turned into a No. 41 finish on the 2022 Regular Season Eligibility Points List.

No. 21 Sam Stevens: The 26-year-old rookie and third-generation professional golfer earned his first PGA TOUR card with a T28 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and a T12 Sunday at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Recorded 11 top-25s in 23 starts this season, which propelled him to a No. 43 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List. Played collegiately at Oklahoma State University and was a member of its 2018 NCAA Championship-winning team. Finished No. 2 on the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit for Korn Ferry Tour membership. Father, Charlie, played collegiately at University of Oklahoma and Texas Christian University before he made two Korn Ferry Tour starts in 1992. Grandfather, Johnny, made 30 PGA TOUR starts, mostly across the 1968 and 1969 seasons.

No. 22 Matti Schmid: Capitalized on PGA TOUR starts at the Barbasol Championship (T8) and Barracuda Championship (solo-38th) via his standing on the DP World Tour, which gave him enough non-member FedExCup points for an exemption into Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The 24-year-old native of Germany earned his first PGA TOUR card off the strength of a T9 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in the Finals. Played collegiately for four seasons at University of Louisville (2017-21), won the 2019 and 2020 European Amateur, turned professional last summer and earned 2021 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year honors on the DP World Tour in just 11 starts, and played the majority of 2022 on the DP World Tour.

No. 23 Brice Garnett: A five-time FedExCup Playoffs qualifier, the 38-year-old native Missourian would have played the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season with conditional status from his victory at the 2018 Corales Puntacana Championship, but will now move up categorically in the priority ranking by virtue of his place in The Finals 25. Posted a T11 at the Albertsons Boise Open and a T36 at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship to secure a spot in The Finals 25. Previously graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour via the 2013 and 2017 regular seasons, with the latter season being highlighted by two victories.

No. 24 Brian Stuard: The 39-year-old native of Jackson, Michigan has maintained PGA TOUR membership every season since graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour in 2012, making seven FedExCup Playoffs appearances, including a streak of four in a row (2018-21) prior to a No. 128 finish on this season’s FedExCup Eligibility Points List. A frequent RV traveler and past champion of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Stuard earned a place in The Finals 25 via top-30 finishes in the first two Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

No. 25 Kyle Westmoreland: A 30-year-old military veteran who attained the rank of captain and served a five-year stint with the United States Air Force following graduation from the United States Air Force Academy, Westmoreland earned his first PGA TOUR card off the strength of a T9 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and solidified it with Sunday afternoon with a birdie on his 72nd hole of the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Won five times individually while at Air Force. Served in the financial management division of the Air Force and found rare time to hone his golf game amid his five years of service. Monday qualified into the 2019 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank the same week he was supposed to conduct an exit interview from his Air Force service. Earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time last November at Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament and finished No. 60 on the 2022 Regular Season Eligibility Points List. First United States Air Force Academy graduate to earn a PGA TOUR card.