Korn Ferry Tour 2021

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The Korn Ferry Tour heads to Evansville, Indiana, for the third and final leg of the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. The 28th edition of the tournament follows last week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron two weeks ago. The Finals events include the following players:

The top-75 point leaders from the Korn Ferry Tour’s regular season points standings

Players who finished 126-200 in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup standings in 2020-21 Players who finished 126-200 in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup standings in 2019-20 and didn’t otherwise qualify (one time exception due to cancellation of 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Finals)

Non-members who earned enough FedExCup points based on their performance on the PGA TOUR to place them 126-200 on that points list

Players competing on PGA TOUR major medical extensions

While 25 Korn Ferry Tour players have already earned their PGA TOUR cards through the regular season, a separate points list for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals will determine the remaining 25 PGA TOUR cards (The Finals 25). The player who earns the most points during the three Finals events (excluding The 25 from the regular season) will earn fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR for the 2021-22 season, as well as an invitation to THE PLAYERS Championship.

The ordering of all 50 players after the Korn Ferry Tour Finals will be done on an alternating basis, with the top position going to the leading points winner from The 25, and the second position going to the leading points winner from The Finals 25. The sequence then alternates between The 25 (Nos. 3, 5, 7, 9, etc.) and The Finals 25 (Nos. 4, 6, 8, 10, etc.) through the 25th player on both lists.