Korn Ferry Tour 2022

The Korn Ferry Tour will be held at the Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh from August 28 to September 4. Over 100 golfers will compete for the grand prize of $1 million across the 7,265 yard course. Eyewitness News will bring you the latest results from the tournament on this page.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance tickets are on sale now. The tickets may be purchased online at www.tourchampulf.com or at the admission gate at Friedman Park.

New this year is “Deuces Are Wild at Hole #11 Presented by Taylormade”. Available with general admission tickets, Hole #11 will offer $2 specials on Anheuser Busch draught beer products, hot dogs, and mixed drinks.

Ticket Options:

General Admission Tickets – General Admission Access to the Grounds at Victoria National for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship on a Single Day, Thursday, September 1-Sunday, September 4.

GAF Hospitality Tickets – Offers access to an amazing view from behind #18 green and includes food and beverages throughout the day.

Michelob Ultra Fan Pass – The Michelob Ultra Fan Pass is the Ultimate General Admission Ticket at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship! Ticketholders Receive General Admission Access to the Grounds at Victoria National on the Day of Their Choice, Three (3) Complimentary Beverages and a Lunch Combo (Sandwich/Wrap, Chips and NA Beverage) from the Prime Time Pub Concession Area Located at #10 Green or Behind the Clubhouse.

Schedule

Sunday, August 28:

Sandhills Global Pro-Am at Victoria National Golf Club: 10:00am Shotgun Start – 26 Teams

Monday, August 29

Liberty Federal Credit Union Monday Pro-Am: Tee-Times from 10:00am to 12:30pm off of #1 & #10

Tri-State Orthopedics Varsity Shootout: 3:45pm off of #1

Tuesday, August 30

Bally’s Evansville Pro-Am: AM & PM Tee Times

Wednesday, August 31

Korn Ferry Tour Professional’s Practice Round: All Day

Thursday, September 1

Professional Tournament Play: Round 1, Gate Open at 7:30am Tee Times: 6:50am – 8:50am, 12:00pm – 2:00pm (#1 & #10 Tee)



Friday, September 2

Professional Tournament Play: Round 2, Gate Open at 7:30am Tee Times: 6:50am – 8:50am, 12:00pm – 2:00pm (#1 & #10 Tee)



Saturday, September 3 : Military & First Responder Appreciation Day

Professional Tournament Play: Round 3, Gates Open at 7:30am Tee Times: Starting at 9:50am (#1 Tee Only)



Sunday, September 4 :

Professional Tournament Play: Round 4, Gates Open at 7:30 AM Tee Times: 9:50am – 12:45am (#1 Only)

Champion’s Ceremony: After Play, 18 th Green

Green PGA TOUR Card Ceremony: After Play, 18th Green

**End Time on Sunday: Approximately 7:00pm

The following players are listed in the player field: