Korn Ferry Tour Championship begins

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – The Korn Ferry Tour Championship returned to Victoria National Golf Club on Thursday for opening round play – this year under vastly different circumstances.

This year’s event marks the ninth year the course has hosted a professional event. However, Tri-State golf fans won’t get to revel in the fervor of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship because fans are prohibited from attending the event in response to COVID-19.

Inclement weather delayed much of round one play on Thursday, suspending play for more than two hours. Yet, the rain was no deterrent for a stellar first round from current PGA Tour member Wes Roach and Dawie van der Walt.

Roach and van der Walt own a share of the lead after recording an opening-round 64. The harsh weather was no deterrent for Roach, who tallied an eagle on the ninth hole immediately after returning from the rain delay.

“I had about 240ish [yards] to the hole, and hit it to about a foot on nine, so that was kind of nice,” Roach said. “And then I just continued to hit the driver well, hit a bunch of fairways, hit some good wedges and made a few putts. I hadn’t been making too many putts, so it felt nice to see a few go in today.”

Because of the rain delay, first-round play was suspended Thursday night, and will resume Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. before the second round tees off at 11:45 a.m.

T1 – W. Roach -8

T1 – D. van der Walt -8

T3 – S. Reeves -7

T3 – G. Sigg -7

T5 – B. Harkins -6

T5 – T. Moore -6

T5 – N. Lindheim -6

(This story was originally published on Aug. 27, 2020)