Korn Ferry Tour players prepare for the Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance returns to Victoria National this week.

On Wednesday, players spent the day on the course preparing for the opening round.

It will be a different feel this year. Due to the pandemic, fans will not be allowed to attend the event.

Will Zalatoris says it’s an odd feeling to play to an empty gallery. “It’s bizarre It’s like playing junior golf again. I’m looking forward to crowds being back for sure. Like I said, I’ve played nicely since our restart but the little added adrenaline is why you play.”

The opening round begins on Thursday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)