KWC cancels game at Murray State due to COVID concerns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Kentucky Wesleyan’s basketball game on Friday at Murray State has been canceled due to COVID issues.

KWC says the status of Saturday’s game has not been determined.

According to a press release from KWC, the team is conducting contact tracing to determine if any GMAC games scheduled for next week will be impacted.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 26, 2020)