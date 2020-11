OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Kentucky Wesleyan will only allow a maximum of 750 fans at all home basketball games this season.

However, if Daviess County is in the “red” status fans will not be allowed to attend games.

All fans who do attend games must wear a face mask.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 18, 2020)