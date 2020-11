LAKE FOREST - Saying that you doubt the Bears' offense can turn things around in the 2020 season isn't necessarily a pessimistic viewpoint. It's one that over the first ten weeks is backed up with fact.

Matt Nagy has switched quarterbacks and even signal callers, but nothing has worked to awaken a unit that looks no closer to finding itself. Their 300.9 yards and 19.1 points per contest are 31st in the NFL, with the woeful Jets being the only team keeping the Bears out of the bottom.