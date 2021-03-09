KWC women preparing for trip to NCAA DII tournament

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The NCAA women’s DII tournament tips off on Friday. For the second time in three years, Kentucky Wesleyan will be competing.

KWC earned an at large bid and is the #3 seed in the Atlantic region. The Lady Panthers will play 6th seeded Tiffin Friday in Columbus, Oh.

Co-head coach Nicole Nieman says every trip to the NCAA tournament is a big deal. Nieman tells Eyewitness News, ” “It’s nice to be rewarded for all the hard work through the entire season. We talk about it every year, making it to the NCAA tournament, there is a 16% chance you get to that that. So its nice for them, our players to be rewarded for their hard work, dedication, and sacrifices this season to get to this point.”

