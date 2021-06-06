Lady Colonels capture first regional championship since 2006

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Snapping an eight-year drought last week to claim the sixth district championship wasn’t enough to satiate Henderson County’s championship appetite.

The Lady Colonels parlayed that momentum all the way to the KHSAA 2nd Region Championship, where they bested Madisonville 6-0 on Sunday to make even more history. That win marked the Lady Colonels’ first regional championship since 2006.

Henderson County defeated Lyon County in a 2-0 shutout in the regional semifinals. Highlights from that semifinal matchup are below.

