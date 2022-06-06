HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County’s softball team is off to their best record in school history, currently standing at 33-2 this season. The Lady Colonels dominated over Oldham County 13-0 this past Saturday in the Sweet 16 round of the Kentucky State Championship Tournament. Last season, they fell in the Sweet 16 round, so making it past to the Elite Eight was their main goal. Now that they’ve checked that off their bucket list, they are ready to go all the way.

This Friday, Henderson County will take on South Warren, which happens to be the only Kentucky team that has handed the Colonels a loss this season. The seniors said they now know what they need to focus on to trip up the Lady Spartans this weekend, and most of all need to leave everything out on the field because every game could be their last.

Henderson County vs South Warren — Friday, June 10 at 4pm CT — Lexington, KY