Lady Huskies girls golf wins IHSAA state championship

CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT) – North’s girls golf team won its sixth state championship in eight years on Saturday.

The team shot a two-round score of 606 to outpace Homestead by 18 strokes. The win marked North’s second-straight state title. Fueled by runner-up Chloe Johnson’s 70-75 (+1), North’s seniors shined. All four senior finished in the top-15 individually.

Homestead clocked a 624, while Westfield finished in third at 637. Despite sitting in third place for most of Saturday afternoon, Castle finished in fourth. The Knights’ Hailey Kirkland shot 74-75 during the state finals to place fifth individually.