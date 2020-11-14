Late field goal stuns Central in 4A regional

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After running through its competition all season long, Central’s unbeaten season came to an abrupt halt Friday night in the 4A regional.

The Bears suffered a 37-34 loss to Mooresville in heartbreaking fashion, with the Pioneers knocking in a 34-yard field goal in the waning seconds.

Central battled back from a 15-point deficit in the third-quarter, but a late fumble from Bears’ running back Jacob Boberg gave the Pioneers the chance to deliver the knockout blow.

Central’s season came to an end with a 12-1 record. Mooresville will now advance to take on Roncalli next week.

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)