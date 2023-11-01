HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Bobby Knight, iconic basketball coach for Indiana University, has passed away.

During his 29 years at IU, he led the Hoosiers in a winning streak totaling 662 games and 24 NCAA appearances. At the height of his success, Knight was one of the most recognizable figures in college basketball. While his tenure at IU brought him fame, Knight was equally known for his fiery temper.

Knight had recently moved to Bloomington to be closer to family as he battled health issues. Knight was 83.