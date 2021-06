FILE – In this April 9, 2021, file photo, Lilly King competes in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke at the TYR Pro Swim Series swim meet in Mission Viejo, Calif. King won the final. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (WEHT) Lilly King is at it again. The Reitz graduate and 2-time Olympic gold medalist posted the fasted time in the world this year in the semifinals of the 100 M breaststroke at the US Olympic team trials.

Her time of 1:04.72 is also an Olympic trials record.

King will be the top seed and heavy favorite to win on Tuesday and earn a spot on Team USA once again.

(This story was originally published on June 14, 2021)