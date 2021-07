(WEHT) – Evansville native Lilly King will once again be going for gold tomorrow night.

King qualified for the 200m breaststroke finals on Wednesday, swimming a 2:22.27 in the semifinals to finish second. South Africa’s Kaylene Corbett finished first with a time of 2:22.08.

The 200m finals will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.