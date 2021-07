(WEHT) – Evansville native Lilly King is on to the finals in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke.

The Reitz grad finished in second in the semifinals on Sunday, swimming a 1:05.40, but suffering her first loss since 2015. South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker bested King with a 1:05.07.

King will attempt to become the first woman to ever win back-to-back gold medals in the 100-meter breaststroke when she competes in the 100-meter finals on Monday night.