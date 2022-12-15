MELBOURNE, Australia (WEHT) – Evansville native Lilly King is going for the gold yet again in Melbourne, Australia, as she competes in the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022.

King placed third overall in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke prelims on Tuesday. This qualified her to compete in the semi-finals on Wednesday, where she placed first overall. She continued on to the finals on Thursday, placing 1st and taking home the gold medal with a time of 1:02.67.

She is scheduled to compete in the 200m Breaststroke prelims Thursday evening, and the 50m Breaststroke prelims on Friday.

