Lilly King wins heat, finishes third overall in prelims

(WEHT) – Reitz alumna and Olympian Lilly King advanced to the 100m breaststroke semifinals on Sunday, swimming a time of 1:05.55.

That time was third-fastest of the six heats in Tokyo. However, it fell short of South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, who broke King’s record of 1:04.93 set in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Schoenmaker swam a time of 1:04.82 to set the new world record.

King will be in the lane next to Schoenmaker in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

If King can bring home the gold in Japan 2020, she will become the first woman to ever repeat as champion in the 100m breaststroke.