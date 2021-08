(WEHT) – Evansville native Lilly King added a third medal to her collection on Saturday night, as Team USA’s 4×100 meter medley team took home a silver medal.

King wasn’t apart of the team that swam in the finals, but because she swam in the prelims, she earns a silver medal. That addition helped the Reitz graduate close out her Japan 2020 showing with five career Olympic medals.

King won a bronze medal in the 100-meter breaststroke and a silver medal in the 200-meter breaststroke.