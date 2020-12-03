Local axe throwers headed to World Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – When Kyle Rickenbaugh and Adam James tuned into the World Axe Throwing Championships back in 2018, they had no idea that one day they’d be competing in the event themselves.

Flash forward two years, and the two are co-owners of plaid and timber axe throwing company in Evansville, and will soon be taking a group of Tri-State axe throwers to the 2020 World Axe Throwing Championships.

This week they will take a group of four other qualifiers to Atlanta, Georgia. It’s a championship event that features the top 128 axe throwers in the world, with a grand prize of 25,000 dollars on the line.

“For me, when we opened this up, it was kind of like, how cool would that be if we ever get to that point of making it to worlds? That’s the big time,” said James.

“Most of our throwers have been throwing less than a year, so to be able to qualify for a world championship-level event in a couple months, they’ve progressed quite a bit,” said Rickenbaugh.

For these six qualifiers, competitive axe throwing was never a sport they expected to be involved in, but once they tried it, they were hooked.

“A buddy of mine actually suggested that we come here just because he saw that this place opened, and was like, ‘This sounds fun.’ So, he drug me in, and I couldn’t leave,” said qualifier Joshua Edlin.

While each qualifiers personal goal for the World Championship is different, the chance to compete with the best of the best is too good to pass up.

“Seeing some of the top throwers in the world, you know, it’s like meeting a pro athlete,” said qualifier Eyan Childress. “It’s pretty cool. Competing with those guys or against them, I’m really looking forward to that.”

You can tune into the World Championships this weekend on ESPN.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 2, 2020)