100 Years of Football: Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Tri-State has some great high school football venues. Mt Carmel’s Snake Pit and the Reitz Bowl are at the top of the list. But there is another historic venue that many people may not realize once hosted high school football games on a weekly basis. That’s tonight story as we continue to celebrate 100 years of high school football in Evansville.

Bosse field. Home to professional baseball in Evansville since 1915. But did you know the old ball park also has a long history of high school football.

We tend to forget not every high school had a football stadium for many years. Several high schools used Bosse Field as their home field for many years. Bob Griese played here. He may be the marquee name.

From 1915 to 1971 over 500 high school games were played at Bosse Field. The baseball park was the permanent home of Rex Mundi football.

It was just a regular game for us. It was a little different because you knew the baseball diamond was there. Being a kid in high school I never thought about it. I’m sure some people did. I was just thankful we had a stadium to go to.

The last game was played in 1971 when Jasper beat Memorial. Then nearly 40 years later Memorial returned to Bosse for one more game on August 26, 2011.

That was a great experience. The field was a great set up. We brought Bellville West in from over around St. Louis. We were fortunate enough to come out with a win that night but it was a great atmosphere. I think the fans enjoyed it and the kids did as well.

Call high school football at Bosse Field a forgotten history for some. But for many others, memories that will never fade

50 years later and I think of the history of that stadium. It’s pretty neat that we played there and will always be a great memory for me.

Sports is about memories and the place. And for so many people, to my surprise, I’m 65, the connection is football.

Two NFL Hall of Famers have played football at Bosse Field. Bob Griese and Red Grange.

(This story was originally September 14, 2021)