EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It was a wild ride for the players competing in the 2022 Women’s Hospital Classic after the heat brought the tournament indoors on Wednesday for the remainder of the week. It’s all come to an end now, and one woman got to take home the singles title.

The last standing seeded player, number five Sachia Vickery, took on 18-year-old Ashlyn Krueger on Sunday morning. Their match did not disappoint. Krueger found herself behind three games to zero in the first set and rallied back to take it 6-3.

The second set was just as grueling and things got a little heated with fierce competition. Vickery got to a quick 4-1 lead, but Krueger rallied once again, winning five straight to win the second set as well as her first ITF pro tennis title.