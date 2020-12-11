2020 River City Showcase schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – There have been some schedule changes to the United Fidelity Bank 2020 River City Showcase.
Tickets purchased through Bosse or Reitz will be refunded. Tickets purchased through Heritage Hills will be honored at the Ford Center or refunded through the Heritage Hills athletic department.
Friday, December 11 (All game times are CST)
- 5:00 p.m. – Evansville Central vs. Terre Haute South
- 6:30 p.m. – Barr Reeve vs. Southridge
- 8:00 p.m. – Boonville vs. Tecumseh
Saturday, December 12 (All game times are CST)
- 10:00 a.m. – Evansville North vs. Gibson Southern
- 11:40 a.m. – Memorial vs. Brownstown Central
- 1:20 a.m. – Mater Dei vs. Crawford County
- 3:00 a.m. – Jasper vs. Heritage Hills
- 4:40 a.m. – Castle vs. Bloomington North
- 7:00 a.m. – Loogootee vs. Princeton
For more information, visit the River City Showcase website.
(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)
